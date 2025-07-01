Thermal ash from Khaparkheda, Koradi plants to be provided free of cost to entrepreneurs: Collector Dr. Itankar

Advertisement



Nagpur: The coal ash generated from the Koradi and Khaparkheda thermal power plants will now be made available free of cost to entrepreneurs and industries, announced District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar. The ash is currently transported to ash bunds located at Khasara, Koradi, Waregaon, and Nandgaon, where it can be effectively utilized for various industrial and construction purposes, including brick manufacturing and land filling.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at the Chhatrapati Hall of the District Collectorate under the chairmanship of Dr. Itankar. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Vilas Motghare, Chief Engineer of Koradi Thermal Power Plant, and Girish Kumarwar, Chief Engineer of Khaparkheda Thermal Power Plant.

According to officials, around 12,000 metric tonnes of ash is generated daily at the Koradi plant, while 7,000 metric tonnes is produced at Khaparkheda. The district administration and the thermal power plants are making special efforts to ensure this ash is utilized for beneficial purposes.

It was clarified in the meeting that for ongoing projects under government and semi-government offices, transportation costs of Rs 125 per tonne will be provided for the use of this ash.

Ash-based industries, stone quarry mines, layout developers, construction businesses, and small-scale industries such as brick kilns, cement pipe manufacturers, and paver block manufacturers in Nagpur and surrounding areas will be provided with ash free of cost from the ash bunds.

The distribution of ash will be done strictly as per the rules, regulations, terms, and conditions laid down by MahaGenco (Mahanirmiti) and the Environment Department. Officials informed that there is abundant ash available at the ash bunds in Koradi, Khasara, and Waregaon.

For more information, interested parties can contact the Utilization Departments of Koradi and Khaparkheda thermal power stations. Executive Engineer Pravin Madavi can be reached at 8411957872, and Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station Executive Engineer Pankaj Dharskar can be contacted at 9923585481 during office hours.