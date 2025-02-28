Theft of ancient idol from Shri Sheetal Nath Digambar Jain Temple triggers outrage in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage among devotees, an ancient idol was stolen from the 1008 Shri Sheetal Nath Digambar Jain Temple located in Juni Shukrawari, Great Nag Road, under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station. The theft took place in the early hours of February 28, 2025, at approximately 2:10 am.

The brazen act was caught on CCTV cameras, and the footage has since gone viral on social media, intensifying the concerns of the Jain community and the residents of Nagpur. The video shows unidentified miscreants breaking into the temple premises and carefully removing the centuries-old idol before making their escape. The stolen idol is of immense religious and historical significance, revered by thousands of devotees.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from Kotwali Police Station promptly arrived at the scene and began an investigation. Police officials, along with forensic experts, are examining the CCTV footage and other available evidence to identify the culprits.

Outrage and reactions

The theft has triggered immense anger and grief among the Jain community. Devotees gathered at the temple premises, demanding swift action from law enforcement authorities to recover the idol and bring the culprits to justice. Several Jain organizations and temple committees have condemned the act, calling it an attack on religious sentiments and heritage.

Speaking about the incident, a senior member of the temple committee expressed deep sorrow, stating, “This is not just a theft; it is a violation of our faith. We appeal to the authorities to act swiftly and recover the idol at the earliest.”

Local residents and devotees have urged the police to increase security measures around religious places to prevent such incidents in the future. Many believe that the theft might have been carried out by an organized gang specializing in smuggling antique religious artefacts.

Police investigation underway

Senior police officials have assured that a dedicated team is working on the case. An official from Kotwali Police Station stated, “We are analyzing CCTV footage and gathering intelligence to track down the suspects. Every possible effort is being made to recover the idol.”

Authorities are also checking whether any similar incidents have occurred in nearby regions, as there has been a recent rise in temple thefts across the country. Police have appealed to the public to provide any information that could assist in solving the case.

Heightened security measures

In the wake of this theft, security at other temples and religious places in Nagpur has been tightened. Police have advised temple managements to install high-quality surveillance systems and deploy security personnel to prevent such crimes in the future.

The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for protecting religious and historical artefacts from criminal elements who seek to profit from their theft. Devotees and community leaders continue to hope for swift action and the safe return of the stolen idol.