NMC’s Divyang Sports Competition inaugurated with grandeur

Nagpur: In a pioneering initiative, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) organized its first-ever sports competition for Divyang (specially-abled) individuals, providing them with a platform to showcase their talent. The competition was inaugurated on Thursday, February 27, at the Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education ground, with Divyang students performing the opening ceremony.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including South Nagpur MLA Mohan Mate, NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, Additional Commissioner Aanchal Goyal, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ranjana Lade, Medical Health Officer Dr. Deepak Selokar, Transport Manager Vinod Jadhav, Sports Officer Dr. Piyush Ambulkar, Assistant Commissioner of Hanuman Nagar Zone Narendra Bavankar, District Social Welfare Officer Kishore Bhoyar, District Coordinator of the Samagra Shiksha Department Abhijit Raut, Sports Expert Umesh Wazhurkar, and Arjuna and Dronacharya Awardees Vijay Munishwar, Sanjay Lunge, and Chandrashekhar Pachoade.

The event commenced with the rendition of the Maharashtra state song, followed by the flag hoisting ceremony performed by NMC Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari. Divyang students presented a parade and saluted the dignitaries. The students of Snehangana School, run by Matru Seva Sangh, presented a welcome song.



MLA Mohan Mate commends NMC’s initiative

MLA Mohan Mate lauded the NMC for organizing the Divyang Sports Competition and noted that, while the corporation frequently hosts various competitions, this is the first time a dedicated event for Divyang individuals has been held. He urged the NMC to extend such competitions to intellectually challenged children as well, as it would help nurture their cognitive abilities. He assured financial support for future competitions from the MLA fund. He also emphasized that many specially-abled athletes have won medals in the Paralympics, and such events will inspire young athletes to participate in national and international competitions.



Encouragement from NMC Commissioner

NMC Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari extended his best wishes to the participants, stating that the civic body organizes various sports competitions annually and has now decided to hold one specifically for Divyang individuals. He emphasized that such competitions are crucial for discovering talent among specially-abled students. The competition witnessed participation from 610 Divyang athletes representing 1,210 schools across Nagpur, competing in 22 different sports categories. Dr. Chaudhari also highlighted that participation is as important as winning, and he encouraged students to embrace the true spirit of sportsmanship. He congratulated teachers and parents for supporting the event.

He further emphasized that such competitions help in bringing out the hidden talent and enthusiasm among students, filling them with joy. He urged parents to submit feedback on the event and assured that similar competitions would be organized every year.

Divyang Sports: A pathway to excellence

Dr. Chaudhari stated that India’s performance in the Paralympics is on the rise, and competitions like these provide a crucial platform for athletes with talent and potential. He encouraged parents to nurture their children’s abilities and informed them about scholarship schemes available for Divyang athletes.

The two-day Divyang Sports Competition is being organized under the guidance of NMC Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari and Additional Commissioner Aanchal Goyal. The event began with the lighting of the sports torch at the Ishwar Deshmukh College ground. Shri Sanjay Lunge administered the athlete’s oath, and tri-colored balloons were released into the sky to mark the occasion.

The introductory speech was made by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ranjana Lade, with Public Relations Officer Manish Soni handling the proceedings, and Sports Officer Piyush Ambulkar delivering the vote of thanks.

610 Divyang athletes compete in 22 sports events

A total of 610 specially-abled athletes from regular and special schools participated in 22 different sports categories. The competition featured intellectually challenged, hearing-impaired, orthopedically challenged, visually impaired, and partially sighted athletes competing in various events such as:

• Athletics: Running, short jump, long jump, shot put, softball throw

• Water Sports: Swimming

• Wheelchair Events: Wheelchair racing

• Outdoor Games: Cycling, tug-of-war, cricket

• Indoor Games: Chess, carrom

• Team Sports: Sitting volleyball

• Skill-Based Events: Passing the ball, spot jump, freestyle

The final day of the event (Friday) will conclude with various competitions, followed by the closing ceremony.