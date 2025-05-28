Theft Near Ganga Jamuna: Two Arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: Lakadganj Police have arrested two individuals in connection with a theft from a two-wheeler parked near Sulabh Shauchalaya, close to Ganga-Jamuna Chowki, Lakadganj. The incident took place around 5:00 PM on May 27, 2025.

The complainant, Vishal Lalchand Thakur (23), a resident of Taj Nagar, Koradi Road, had parked his scooter (registration number MH-31-FY-2289) and stepped away briefly to use the restroom. In that short window, the accused allegedly broke open the vehicle’s dickey and stole:

An Oppo mobile phone

A silver chain

A silver bracelet

₹7,000 in cash

The total value of the stolen property was estimated at ₹26,500.

Following the complaint, PSI Kamble launched a technical investigation. Acting on specific intelligence, police arrested the accused — Nawazuddin Rafiq Khan (22), a resident of Timki, Tehsil, Nagpur, and Ranjeet Rajesh Dhanawat (28), a resident of Pardi, Nagpur.

A case has been registered under Section 379(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is in progress.

