The work of MSEDCL started in the three Divisions

Nagpur : nAfter the transfer of the distribution franchise in Nagpur city to MSEDCL on Monday, MSEDCL has taken full control of the distribution of electricity in the Mahal, Gandhibagh and Civil Lines divisions. At zero hours on Monday, records of a cross over feeder with input meters from 87 feders from 33 KV and 11 KV sub-stations, including four sub-stations of Manakapur, Uppalwadi, Besa and Pardi, were taken at Zero hours on Monday. In addition, the engineers and staff directed by MSEDCL took over the office. Due to this, the operations of all three divisions transferred from the distribution franchise started today.

Subsequently, Dineshchandra Sabu, Director (Operation) of MSEDCL, Regional Director in charge of Nagpur Region and Chief Engineer of Nagpur Zone, Dilip Ghogal, Superintending Engineer of Urban Circle, Dilip Dodke, along with technical, information technology and accounting and finance department officials, Mankapur, Katol Road, Seminory Hill, Chapru Nagar, Tulshibagh and other areas Visit the Section Offices, Consumer Convenience Center, Control Room, Sub-station and New Service Connection Center and discuss with the officials and staff there.

Dineshchandra Sabu instructed at this time to review the facilities available at this place and if any improvement is required, then inform them. It also reviewed complaints filed by customers. He also urged all to work together to provide uninterrupted and quality power supply to the customers. Build sheds on distribution transformers, adopt GIS technology in the Seminary Hills Substation, propose the infrastructure needed for paid pending connections, and accept best practices for customer service, water and seating for customers coming to offices and bill paying centers. Instructions for making arrangements should also come from the Director.

During this time, Dineshchandra Sabu also discussed with the customers present, and during the same time, MSEDCL had a total of 105 technical staff (105 technical staff for 35 Substations as one technical staff for each shift) for maintenance of electricity distribution system in the distribution franchise area. Deployment is done.

In addition, a special control room (mobile number 7875760070) has been set up in the Urban Circle office to maintain the power supply of the franchise area, for which Assistant Engineer has been appointed in each shift. Apart from this, consumers can registered their complaints on the toll free number of 18002333435, 18001023435 or 1912 of MSEDCL and MSEDCL mobile app. MSEDCL also appeals to the consumers to avail the services.