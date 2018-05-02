Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Mar 7th, 2020
    Filmi Baatein

    The wait is finally over, here is the first screen presence of Larissa Bonesi and Salman Khan’s Chemistry

    The Surma Surma Girl has been hitting the headlines for all the grand reasons, Larissa has become the viral sensation since she first posted her picture with Dabangg Pandey, and then her song “Surma Surma” with Guru Randhawa is growing views at the Bolt speed. She is back with another reason to climb the headers of media. She is considered to be one of the fittest actresses in Btown and her routine is often compared with Bhaijaan’s daily scrunch. Larissa is sharing the screen with our beloved Salman Khan for the “Realme” Commercial and they look stunning together. This is just the teaser for her fans, their collab is soon to go long way and many more surprises are yet to be revealed.

    We have witnessed Larissa’s growth in the industry from her killer dance moves since her first song, “Subah hone na de” with the hunks Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. She has also shaken leg with the ace dancer of Btown Tiger Shroff as well as with Sooraj Pancholi in the song “Dim Dim”. Not just a terrific dancer also, she wooed her fans with her charm in Go Goa Gone with Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Vir Das. Not just Bollywood but her irresistible looks and skillful acting are famous in the Southern-woods too.

    Now, she’s here with Bhaijaan in a commercial. We all know what it means already, isn’t it? Salman Khan often introduces new talents in Indian Cinema, they could be from anywhere around the world. Salman has set foot with Newbie Larissa Bonesi for some exquisite projects, the commercial is just the beginning of their invincible chemistry, there is a lot more to be announced. Their chemistry is yet to linger on everybody’s mind. Let’s see who does it first, Salman Khan or Larissa Bonesi.

