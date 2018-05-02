The second round of the UEFA Champions League has produced a couple of big upsets on Tuesday night, but the football world stood shocked after the match played in London between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich. The home team and last year’s finalists got completely outplayed, humiliated and thrashed in front of their crowd 2-7 FT! All the best betting sites were surprised by the result with the few punters that have got this correct result right cashing in big time!

This was the worst home defeat for Tottenham Hotspur in history, and the man of the match was Serge Gnabry. Bayern Munich’s midfielder has scored record-high four goals and helped his team to maintain the top of this group, also made of Red Star Belgrade and Olympiakos. The Bavarian side not only maintained the 100% win rate but also demonstrated dominance. Not many experts given a chance to Bayern to win the most prestigious club competition in this season. Can they prove them wrong?

So, what really happened in London at newly-built Tottenham’s stadium? Hosts had a great start, even gained the lead early on through Son Heun-Min. Korean international broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, just to see team’s hopes crushed later on. Defender Kimmich has tied the score in the first half, while goal-machine Robert Lewandowski granted a 2-1 lead for the German side in the 43rd minute. There are going to be many stories told about the second half of this game. Bayern Munich were ruthless, and very efficient. The abovementioned MVP Serge Gnabry had one of the best performances of his career and scored four goals. The final result was 2-7. Former Liverpool FC and Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho was also one of the key players for the Germans. He provided three assists and was the main engine in the midfield. He can surely help Bayern Munich to get deep in the playoffs this season. After two rounds in this group Bayern are sitting at the top of the table with six points, Red Star Belgrade have three, while Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiakos are at the bottom with one point each. Is this going to be an end of Mauricio Pochettino’s era? How can professional coach return after a loss this big? The one thing is certain – Tottenham will need at least three victories in the remaining four games if they want to proceed to the phase two. The upcoming two duels against the Serbian champions are surely going to be deciding ones.

When it comes to other UEFA Champions League Tuesday results, it is worth mentioning that Real Madrid have failed to beat the underdogs Club Brugge in front of the home crowd. As the matter of fact, Zinedine Zidane’s team was two goals down just twenty minutes before the final whistle, but managed to win a point thanks to the goals of Sergio Ramos and Casemiro. Los Blancos are in a very rough spot as well in their respective group after winning only one points from the opening two clashes.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus have celebrated another European victory. Serie A champions were looking for the first victory in this UCL campaign and they have found it in Torino against Bayer Leverkusen. The Old Lady dominated the pitch for whole duration of match and took deserved 3-0 victory. Gonzalo Higuain broke the deadlock in the first half, while Bernandeschi and Ronaldo finding the net in the second half.