Cong Corporator Punekar enters fray from Nagpur Central as Independent candidate

Nagpur: Congress Corporator from Prabhag 20 Ramesh Punekar raised banner of rebellion against the party and decided to fight Assembly election from Nagpur Central constiuency as an Independent candidate. He will file his nomination papers on Friday, October 4.

Accusing the Congress party of heaping injustice on Halba community, Punekar said that the party will be punished by the community. “Entire Halba community will not vote for Congress candidates in Vidarbha,” Punekar declared.