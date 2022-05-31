The prolific Wasim Akram

Advertisement

Bowling in cricket is something that can look easy from the outside. Many people might think that it is simply about throwing a ball. However, this couldn’t be farther from the truth. This website is the best place to wager on the best bowlers that this amazing sport has to offer. One of the best fast bowlers in the history of the game is Pakistan-born player Wasim akram. He had a brilliant career that lasted between 1984 and 2003. He spent it on different squads across England and his native Pakistan. To wager on competitions of those two countries, there is no better place than the 1xBet platform. Some of the teams where he played were:

● Pakistan Automobiles Corporation;

● Lahore;

● Lancashire;

● PIA;

● and Hampshire.

The incredibly fast balls delivered by Wasim Akram also helped him to establish many records. For example, he ranks first and second in the list of the most wickets taken in List A and One-Day International forms of cricket respectively.