The prolific Wasim Akram

Bowling in cricket is something that can look easy from the outside. Many people might think that it is simply about throwing a ball. However, this couldn't be farther from the truth. One of the best fast bowlers in the history of the game is Pakistan-born player Wasim akram. He had a brilliant career that lasted between 1984 and 2003. He spent it on different squads across England and his native Pakistan. Some of the teams where he played were:
● Pakistan Automobiles Corporation;
● Lahore;
● Lancashire;
● PIA;
● and Hampshire.
The incredibly fast balls delivered by Wasim Akram also helped him to establish many records. For example, he ranks first and second in the list of the most wickets taken in List A and One-Day International forms of cricket respectively.
One of the Sultans of Swing
Since his first years into his cricket career, Akram showed that he was destined for greatness. The player had a fantastic technique that allowed him to make all kinds of batsmen uncomfortable.
The player was also one of the best exponents of a technique known as reverse swing. In fact, Wasim Akram was known as one of the “Sultans of Swing”, due to his incredibly unpredictable balls.
There were actually two Sultans of Swing. The other player that was called as such was Wakar Younis. Both players were together in many matches, and they really wreaked havoc on opposing batsmen.
A brilliant Cricket World Cup
The first years in the international career of Wasim Akram weren't easy. However, his form was good enough to allow him to be selected for the 1992 edition of the Cricket World Cup. Akram's squad not only participated. They actually won the trophy in a memorable competition.
The player was crucial in helping his team to claim a historic title. In fact, he scored 18 balls and 33 runs in the final played against England. This match took place on the 25th of March 1992. By the end of the competition, Wasim Akram was chosen as the player of the match, in probably the most important match in his career.