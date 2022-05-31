Dubious trend: Bogus NGOs mushrooming, extorting on the pretext of human rights!

Advertisement

Nagpur: It is simply alarming! The mushrooming of fake non-government organisations (NGOs) extorting money from innocent people in the name of human rights has become a new trend nowadays. Many such fake organisations have cropped up at every nook and corner of Nagpur and at several other places in the country, according to media reports.

The reports said that the office-bearers of the so-called human rights organisations roam in their own or rented cars with big stickers or nameplates. There are reports that these bogus human rights organisations have become a sort of terror among people. Many dubious elements have declared themselves chairmen of the so-called national and international human rights organisations voicing injustice, atrocities and corruption. For spreading their dragnet, social media is being used by them in a planned manner. Through these social media platforms, the fake NGOs lure other people to join their organisations for raising voice against injustice, atrocities and corruption.