Dubious trend: Bogus NGOs mushrooming, extorting on the pretext of human rights!

Nagpur: It is simply alarming! The mushrooming of fake non-government organisations (NGOs) extorting money from innocent people in the name of human rights has become a new trend nowadays. Many such fake organisations have cropped up at every nook and corner of Nagpur and at several other places in the country, according to media reports.
The reports said that the office-bearers of the so-called human rights organisations roam in their own or rented cars with big stickers or nameplates. There are reports that these bogus human rights organisations have become a sort of terror among people. Many dubious elements have declared themselves chairmen of the so-called national and international human rights organisations voicing injustice, atrocities and corruption. For spreading their dragnet, social media is being used by them in a planned manner. Through these social media platforms, the fake NGOs lure other people to join their organisations for raising voice against injustice, atrocities and corruption.
Initially, the so-called human rights “crusaders” include close people as office-bearers in their organisations. Later, in a publicity stunt, stickers and identity cards are distributed in large numbers in different towns and cities to increase their clout. Those included as office-bearers then indulge in activities aimed at spreading their wings as the so-called human rights activists with nefarious designs in mind. With this ‘network’ the fake NGOs search for a victim to extort money on the pretext of human rights, reports said.
Modus operandi:
The so-called chairmen of bogus national and international human rights organisations initially hobnob with higher police officials. These dubious people go to many programmes uninvited and click selfies with prominent personalities and police officials. Armed with these selfies, the bogus people then indulge in increasing their clout among other police officials and other people.
Rich people targeted:
Based on some reports published in newspapers, these bogus human rights activists reach the concerned police stations and create ruckus. They raise the issue in which rich and prominent people are involved. After garnering preliminary information from police, these people try to show support of the victim in order to pressure the accused persons. Scaring the accused with defamation, the so-called human rights organisations propose for settlement and then extort big money.
Blackmailing:
It is learnt that if the concerned persons neglect these bogus NGOs, they start defaming and blackmailing them. These bogus human rights activists arrange press conferences or plant reports in newspapers with the nefarious designs of defaming the concerned persons. The report said that the members of the bogus NGO were indeed involved in such illegal activity.