The Indian Premier League comes around once a year as the cricket world turns its attention to the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

There have already been a dozen editions of the famous IPL tournament. Five of the existing franchises have won the title at least once. The other three are still in pursuit of a title. The Deccan Chargers also won it once, in 2009, but that franchise no longer exists.

Which franchise has won the most titles? Which team has never won despite featuring in three finals? There are some interesting answers to these questions.

Mumbai Indians – 4 Titles

The Mumbai Indians have won the IPL four times. They took the title in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 again. If this pattern is to continue, they won’t win in 2020 but will be crowned champions again in 2021. They have also been in a fifth final, losing to the Chennai Super Kings in 2010. Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Mumbai Indians and is one of their best batsmen toward the top of the order. Online platforms like the cricketbetting.org website are helpful resources when it comes to finding out more about the Mumbai Indians and the IPL as a whole.

Chennai Super Kings – 3 Titles

The Chennai Super Kings won the tournament in 2010, 2011 and 2018. They are the only franchise to win the tournament two years in a row. They are also the only team to lose five IPL finals. They missed two IPLs due to a ban, making their ratio of three titles in 11 editions all the more impressive. They have announced that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will continue to captain them despite losing his central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Kolkata Knight Riders – 2 Titles

The Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL in 2012 and 2014. They beat the Chennai Super Kings and then the Kings XI Punjab in those finals. Former South African all-rounder was the mainstay of their international playing ranks and then their head coach for an extended period, but has since left. They will now be coached by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, while West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell is arguably their biggest overseas star.

Rajasthan Royals – 1 Title

The Rajasthan Royals won the first ever Indian Premier League in 2008 when the tournament started a groundbreaking stretch that has lasted over a decade and will probably go on for much longer. They beat the Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural final. The franchise has been associated with many famous Australians over the years, including Shane Warne and Shane Watson. The latter was named Player of the Series the year they won the first title.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 1 Title

With wily New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson in charge, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have been an impressive unit since morphing from the Deccan Chargers. The Sunrisers won the IPL in 2016 and were back for another final in 2018, but lost that one to the Chennai Super Kings. They’ve had Shikhar Dhawan and many other superstars in their ranks over the years.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – No Titles

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been in three finals but lost all of them. They lost the 2009 final to the Deccan Chargers. In 2011, they were downed by the Chennai Super Kings. In 2016, they were defeated by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. This is a remarkable lack of follow-through for a franchise that has always been packed with batting firepower such as Virat Kohli.

Kings XI Punjab – No Titles

The Kings XI Punjab finished runners-up to the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014. They finished third in the first ever IPL in 2008.

Delhi Capitals – No Titles

The Delhi Capitals used to be known as the Delhi Daredevils. They have never even reached a final, but finished third in 2009, 2012 and 2019.