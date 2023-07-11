The Major Cricket Events In The International Cricket Calendar

The World Test Championship held in The Oval, England, is over. Cricket fans are eyeing the upcoming events held by the International Cricket Council (ICC). This council conducts international-level cricket matches across the world among emerging and veteran teams. In this aspect, 2023 is not over yet. It still has a few high-voltage events left for awestruck fans worldwide. Let us take a quick look at these upcoming ICC events and mark the calendar.

Ongoing and upcoming ICC events in 2023

● Ashes Test Series (16th June to 1st August 2023)

The Ashes are one of the most prestigious and oldest cricket events that the world waits patiently for. It is conducted between Australia and England and dates back to 1882. It has a marvelous history of five test matches played biennially. The winner of this auspicious battle is awarded the Ashes urn. This event earmarked the historical win of Australia on English soil. The team won its first test match in 1882. The next day, The Sporting Times, a British daily newspaper, published that the Australian carried the ashes of the English Cricket. Since then, this test series has been coined as The Ashes. It is in England and will end on 1st August 2023.

● ICC World Cup 2023 (5th October to 19th November 2023)

This is the biggest event of 2023 the whole world is waiting for. The fantasy cricket players are ready to analyze their teams based on the performance of all players on their best fantasy cricket app. The qualifiers for this world event are going on across the world. The participating teams are competing against each other in different locations. All the teams compete hard in the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League. This cluster of events was conducted on 30th July 2020 and continued till 14th May 2023. The qualifier rounds started on 18th June 2023 and will continue till 9th July to choose the ten best teams for this mega event. This year, India has the right to host ICC World Cup 2023. The top-notch stadiums have been chosen to host a total of 48 matches. It will begin on 5th October and will continue till 19th November 2023.

● ICC T20 Men’s World Cup (expected June 2024)

The next biggest event is in 2024. This ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in West Indies and the USA. Both countries have won the hosting rights for this international event. Twenty international teams will participate to play 55 T20 matches. The fixtures and international teams have not been fixed yet by the ICC. The last of the qualifiers will be played in Zimbabwe.

● ICC World Test Championship (June 2023 to December 2025)

This ICC event is 2.5 years long and is conducted in different venues. The participants in this mega event are England, Australia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and West Indies. The tests are held in Australia, Sri Lanka, England, and West Indies. These test matches will decide the next WTC 2025. Based on the winnings and current performance, the test teams of the participating countries will be rated. The final test series between the two countries will decide the winner of this auspicious title.

● India Vs. West Indies Test Series (July-August 2023)

This series is about to begin in the West Indian soil. India will play against West Indies on July 12th-16th and July 20th-24th.

● Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Test Series (July 2023)

This test series will be held between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on the latter’s home grounds. Two test matches are scheduled from 16th July to 20th and 24th July to 28th.

● Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan ODI Series (July 2023)

This is a three-ODI home series that is currently being played in Bangladesh. It will end on 11th July.

● India Vs. West Indies ODI Series (July 2023)

Following the test series between these two cricket giants, a series of ODI will also be held in the West Indian cricket grounds. The scheduled dates for three ODI matches are 27th July, 29th July, and 1st August 2023.

● New Zealand Vs. England ODI Series (September 2023)

This ODI series will be held in England in September 2023. It is a home series for England comprising 4 ODIs to be played on 8th, 10th, 13th, and 15th September 2023.

● Ireland Vs. England ODI Series (September 2023)

It is another home series for England, where the team will play against Ireland on the home grounds. 3 ODIs will be held on the 20th, 23rd, and 26th September 2023.

● Afghanistan Vs. Bangladesh T20 Series (July 2023)

After the ODI series, Afghanistan will play against Bangladesh in two T20 matches. The scheduled dates are the 14th and 16th of July, 2023.

● ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier – Europe Region (July 2023)

The European qualifiers for the upcoming ICC T20 Men’s World Cup will be played in Scotland. A set of 11 T20 matches will be played between the European contenders: Austria, Jersey, Ireland, Italy, Denmark, Scotland, and Germany.

● ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Asia – Pacific and Asia B Regions (July – August 2023)

The Asia-Pacific qualifier will be played in Papua New Guinea. The participants are Japan, The Philippines, Papua New Guinea, and Vanuatu. The Asia-B qualifier will be played in Malaysia. The participants are Bhutan, Myanmar, Malaysia, China, and Thailand.

Final words

Stay tuned for these upcoming ICC events. The qualifiers are the trailer of the mega events to be held this year or in the upcoming years. Watch out for the best performers and teams to amp up your fantasy cricket game.

