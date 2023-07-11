SC stays third extension to Enforcement Directorate director Sanjay Kumar Mishra

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed an order granting a third extension to Enforcement Directorate director, Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

Pronouncing the order, the court said the extension for the third time is invalid under the law.

“The extension of one year was illegal,” the Supreme Court said.

The tenure of Enforcement Directorate director, Sanjay Kumar Mishra is set to end on July 31, 2023.

Giving out the order, the Supreme Court said the Central government does not hold the power to extend the tenure.

