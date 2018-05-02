The live dealer tech transforming the gameplay of India’s online casinos

Given that only a small fraction of India permits conventional land-based casino resorts, it’s fascinating to see how the country has put its weight behind live online casinos instead. These live-streamed operations provide authentic, human-based casino experiences that are available in a host of Indian states as well as Indian players accessing from anywhere via a VPN.

Online casinos catering to India

There are a growing number of live casinos that not only accept real-money deposits in Indian rupees; they also accept players with India addresses too. Technology has come on leaps and bounds in the iGaming industry, certainly far quicker than the regulations for real-money casino play have evolved in India.

Fortunately, much of this technology is now readily available to Indian players, with a growing number of trusted live casinos operational and processing deposits and withdrawals in rupees, as well as sign-up bonuses too. The market for iGaming in India was worth 62 billion rupees in 2019 and is estimated to reach 250 billion in the next five years, and live dealer casinos are sure to be at the forefront of this revolution. You can find out additional information about online casinos in India at CasinoWings, an online hub which pinpoints those operators specializing in accepting India-based players, as well as those offering live casino entertainment that’s accessible on desktop and mobile devices 24/7. But why should India’s growing community of iGamers care about the live casino revolution? This twist on a land-based table game makes you feel like you are sat at a land-based casino table, often offering multiple camera angles and real-time interaction with dealers and players alike.

But what are the technologies aiding the rise of live dealer casino gaming across India and why is this the closest many Indians will get to an immersive casino experience?

High-definition cameras and Game Control Units

Arguably the key component of a live dealer casino table is the quality of its visual output. Most state-of-the-art live casino studios will feature HD cameras to power and stream the live gaming feeds. These HD cameras will be positioned strategically around the game. For example, a live roulette wheel will often offer multiple camera angles, showing you the table as well as the ball and the wheel’s pockets. The Game Control Unit for each table is then used to encode the video broadcast and game data, which is vital in such high-volume environments and helps the online casino accurately calculate bets and winnings.

In-built sensors for wheels and gaming tables

If your chosen live casino table game contains a wheel, chances are the hardware will have in-built sensors connected to the software interface of a dealer’s monitor – more on that shortly. These sensors provide instant, real-time data, keeping players immediately up-to-date on the result of a spin of the wheel or the deal of a card. Results are processed just as quickly, if not faster, than a land-based casino establishment.

Dealer monitors

The live casino dealers all undergo rigorous professional training, just like they would in a land-based casino. These dealers are not only trained to deal cards and spin wheels, but they are also trained to manage games in their entirety using their own in-game monitors. Using these monitors, dealers can keep track of players’ decision-making, ensuring a steady game flow at all times and even addressing players personally, just like in a land-based establishment.

Optical character recognition

We’ve already mentioned the Game Control Units installed for each live casino table. But live gameplay would not be possible without OCR technology, designed to convert physical raw data into digestible digital formats, such as the results of a live roulette spin which are overlaid on screen. It helps to give players more data at their fingertips when making betting decisions too, which is another huge benefit live online casino games have over bricks-and-mortar establishments.

While the Indian government debates the long-term future of casino gaming, now is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of this high-tech area and explore the exciting possibilities of live-streamed casino action.