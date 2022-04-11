The Kashmir Files: BJP trying to create rift in society on religious lines: Pawar

Advertisement

Nagpur: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President on Sunday accused the BJP-led Centre of playing politics of communal hatred and animosity in the country. The NCP chief was referring to the Bollywood movie “The Kashmir Files.”

“A man made a movie (The Kashmir Files) showing atrocities on Hindus. It depicted that majority always attacks minority and when that majority is Muslim, the Hindu community gets insecure. It’s unfortunate that people in power promoted this movie,” lamented Pawar.

“The movie showed how Hindus were tortured…whenever a small community faces a problem how a majority community attacks them. If the majority community is Muslim then a sense of insecurity is experienced in the Hindu community. A planned conspiracy is taking place today to create this insecurity. Unfortunately, those who are in power in the country appealed to the people to watch this movie,” Pawar said in a veiled swipe at BJP leadership.

