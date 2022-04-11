Nagpur’s iconic Ram Jhula dazzles with 11,000 lamps to mark Ram Navami

Advertisement

Nagpur: The iconic Ram Jhula near Railway Station in Nagpur dazzled with 11,000 earthen lamps to mark Shri Ram Navami on Sunday. Devotees in thousands chanted Jai Shri Ram and lit up the lamps depicting the chant ‘Shriram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram.’

The entire Ram Jhula lit up in bright colours. The event was organised by Poddareshwar Ram Mandir to make up cancellation of shobhayatra taken out on Ram Navami every year in grand manner., the area around Poddareshwar Ram Mandir, and the ramp of Ram Jhula were lit up with thousands of earthen lamps to form slogan ‘Shriram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram’ and depict symbol of Swastika. Usual zeal was missed this year due to decision of organisers to cancel the event due to paucity of time.

