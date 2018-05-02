Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, May 30th, 2019

‘The Forces Foundation’ students to join NDA, SPI Aurangabad

‘The Forces Foundation’ Nagpur which grooms and guides candidates to join the armed forces of India, has brought laurels to the city by contributing towards the success of its students for joining the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) and Services Preparatory Institute (SPI) Aurangabad. Soham Aparajit, groomed by

Lt Col MP Deshpande of ‘The Forces Foundation’ Nagpur has realized his cherished dream of joining the armed forces of India by clearing the NDA written exam held by UPSC New Delhi followed by Services Selection Board (SSB) Interview. Soham Aparajit completed his 10th from Bhavan’s Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir Srikrishna Nagar Nagpur. His father is an employee with a Private Company and mother is a home maker. To follow the footsteps of Soham Aparajit, 06 students of ‘The Forces Foundation’ Nagpur have cleared another state level tough written exam of SPI Aurangabad and personal interview conducted by top retired military officers. Names of the candidates selected to join the SPI Aurangabad are Mayank Deshpande, Shiva Raju, Praduymna Gonde, Arya Bonde, Arnav Balpande, Navneet Kawde.

The successful candidates were felicitated by Commander Milind Hastak on 28 May 2019.

Lt Col MP Deshpande (Retd) who trained them added, Soham would be commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army after completion of four years rigorous training at NDA and IMA Dehradun. Talking about SPI he said that Govt of Maharashtra’s SPI was established at Aurangabad in 1977 to prepare eligible Maharashtrian boys to join the Officer Cadre of the Defence Services and is a dedicated feeder to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Naval Academy (NAVAC). SPI admits students in 11th standard to prepare them academically, mentally and physically for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other Defence Academies along with 11th , 12th and JEE preparations. About 9500 students from all over Maharashtra had appeared for the SPI entrance exam held in April 2019 out of which 320 candidates cleared the written exam, which included 16 candidates from ‘The Forces Foundation’. Interview of the students who had cleared written exam was held at Pune / Aurangabad in May 2019. Finally 60 students from Maharashtra have got selected for admission to SPI for the academic session starting in June 2019. Total 15 students have been selected from Nagpur and Vidarbha, out of which 06 are from ‘The Forces Foundation’ Nagpur.

Lt Col MP Deshpande and his wife Mrs Sphurti Deshpande are committed to motivate and guide the armed forces aspirants and more than 200 candidates trained by them have already cleared entrance exams and SSB Interviews for various military academies.

