Rashly driven bike led to pillion riders’ death in MIDC

Nagpur: A three month long probe by MIDC police into an incident of accidental death revealed that a drunken friend’s careless driving had led to the death of a 21-year-old youth on February 22 this year. MIDC have booked accused Amol Gajanan Umale (22), a resident of Isasani in this connection.

After meeting with mishap on February 19 this year, Sagar Ramesh Kalbande, a resident of Waghdhara road had succumbed to his injuries on February 22 at Lata Mangeshkar Hospital. Following the preliminary information, MIDC cops had registered a case of accidental death and started the proceedings. However, during the investigation it came to fore that Sagar was riding pillion along with his friend while Amol was driving under the influence of liquor on the night of February 19. Suddenly Amol lost control and the vehicle skidded off the road leading to Sagar’s death.

Cops have booked accused Amol under Sections 279, 304 (A) of the IPC.