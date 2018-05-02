The decision to slash electricity rates will boost industrial and business growth : Dr Nitin Raut.

Mumbai: The state government’s decision to slash electricity rates by co-ordinating with all the three electricity companies of the state and also the regulatory is a big achievement and will help industries and business in these difficult times, said Dr Nitin Raut, energy minister of the state and working President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Commitee.

Raut addressed a press conference via zoom aap on Wednesday and gave all the decisions taken by this department since the time he took charge and also in the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis.

The electricity rate in the state has been slashed by an average 7%. Industrial consumers in state will enjoy a tariff cut of 10-15 % and the residential consumers will see a reduction by 5%, said Raut.

Also, the industrial and commercial consumers will not have to pay the fix charges for the next months, saif Raut.

Raut also added that the state has not hiked any charges for agricultural users and also no additional charges have been added for the roof top solar users. And solar grid support charges too have been waived off.

Charges of Adani, Tata , Best and Mahavitran have all been reduced.

Raut said that in order to boost industries in areas like Marathwada and Vidarbha the department is making attempts to increase the subsidy package that is being given to these industries.

He said that residential bills will not be generated by this month’s meter reading and an average of three months will be taken and the bills will be generated based on that.Raut said consisering the difficult times in the state, the bill for month April can be paid till May 31.

Raut said that there was a challenge to providing electricity 24 hours in the state during th lockdown and the staff who have worked hard to meet the challenge will be awarded suitably.

He also gave details of the relief works under taken Bybfhe congress party

A control room has been set up by the all India Congress Commitee and we were given the task to help each stranded worker who sought help. And so far we have helped over 1.10 Lakh migrant workers from other states who are stranded in Maharahstra.

The disaster cell set up by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee , help has directly reached over 32 lakh people in the state. And ration and essential supplies have been provided to 18.30 lakh people by the Congress party. And 16.60 Lakh people have been provided with medicines, sanitisers, Masks. Everyday 60,000 people are being given food by the party workers.

Also, 5,000 PPE kits have been distributed to the doctors, police and other frontline workers. Mobile clinics have been started in cities like Sangli, Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune and Kolhapur.

More than 20,000 congress party workers have participated in blood donation camps and collected 14, 517 bags of blood.