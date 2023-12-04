The Central India College of Law, Godhani Tops in Merit List of LL.B. (3 years) and LL.M. in Summer-2023 Examination.

Advertisement

Nagpur : The Final year students of Central India College of Law, Godhani have topped in LL.B. (3 yrs) and LL.M. Merit List in Summer-2023 Examination, the notification of which has been issued by RTM Nagpur University recently.

Nine students, namely, Aaisha Siddique, Meeta Murarka, Rahul Jain, Pooja Hemnani, Mohan Jagdale, Abhishek Soni, Anushaka Kochhar, Sakshi Bhalotiya and Seetarama Siruyari have come on merit in LL.B. Final year examination of Summer-2023. Eight students, namely, Aatish Bansod, Liones Desouza, Vinay Mishra, Leena Kshatri, Aniket Likhitkar and Kalpana Simle have been ranked in the merit in LL.M. Final year examination of Summer-2023.

Remlina Anthony has achieved the 1st Position in Order of merit in Intellectual Laws of LL.M. and Vinay Mishra had topped 1st in Order of merit in Business Law of LL.M.

Advertisement

The students have given their credit to the Director, Principal and Faculty of the College for their achievements. It is noteworthy to mention that Central India College of Law has been maintaining its track record of academic excellence for last several years.