Deepika’s Brush With LA

Katrina attends the Red Sea Film Fest… Raai Laxmi enjoys a race… Amyra goes cycling…

Movie stars know just how to mix business with pleasure.

Deepika Padukone was the first Indian actor to get invited to the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, held on Sunday.

That smile sure makes her glamorous avatar look even better.

Deepika’s smile dazzled earlier this year, when she attended alongside celebs like Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep.

Interestingly, the Academy Museum Gala is the world’s second-largest stage event after the Oscars, organised by the same board.

Katrina Kaif tries out a different kind of fashion at the Red Sea Film Foundation, as she updates us: ‘Women in Cinema. Hosted by Vanity Fair at the @redseafilm festival which had 41 WOMEN directors showcasing their films at the red sea this year So many amazing women in one room Thank you the most gracious hosts Jomana Alrashid and Mohammed Al Turki’

Raai Laxmi’s ‘candid moment for the finale race’ in Abu Dhabi.

Is Adah Sharma shooting for The Kerala Story 2?

She writes, ‘The Kerala Story 2… Kab release hogi yeh mujhe nahi pata Aur #TheKeralaStory OTT par kab aaegi yeh bhi nahi pata.

‘Lekin is river mein bahut saare snakes hai yeh pata hai .. Maine subah dekha. and mujhe bataya gaya hai ki river mein ek crocodile hai Jo bure bacchon ko khaata hai aur agar end tak swipe karoge toh woh tumhare ghar aa jaega …Milne aise yeh logon ne kaha… ok bye.’

Amyra Dastur goes cycling in the Maldives.

‘Ever so often I open my travel diaries and there all of it is. A journey within and beyond,’ shares Shriya Pilgaonkar sharing a throwback picture from Kashmir.

Hina Khan holidays in Mauritius.