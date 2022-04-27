Advertisement

My tryst with Mother Nature continues. Just came back from my morning stroll by the sea shore. During the walk, was listening to a few Bhajans by Meerabai sung so melodiously by our very own Lata Didi.

While listening to these, I realized that the benefits of Bhakti are tremendous. One believes in totality and complete surrender, in an Entity he or she has never seen, but the Entity exists for them.

This surrender, faith, trust, belief must be making their lives so easy and simple. Tensionless and without grief. Anxietyless and clear. You probably stop worrying about your tomorrow, you tend to be peaceful and calm, and happy too all through the day for you have left the entire responsibility upon the Creator called God.

Now, it’s His job to take you ahead and clear my path. Or else, make you confident, strong enough to take your worries in your stride or maybe whatever.

The gist is this path of Bhakti does take you to the road of contentment, which everybody desires and wants to attain in life.

Feeling awesome and ready now to follow this path for I now have nothing to lose, but everything to gain. Coming straight from my heart. Friends you too, could try some walking.

Have a great day ahead.

-Dr Jayshree Mitra

