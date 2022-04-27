Smart City Director Kunal Kumar reviews development works in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Director of Smart City Mission Kunal Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the construction of Command and Control Centre for Police Commissionerate in Nagpur. Kumar who is also Joint Secretary of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs also reviewed development works being carried out in the city by Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL).

The construction of the Command Centre is almost complete and it would have 32 big screens allowing access to the entire city for Nagpur police through a network of 3,600 cameras installed at strategic points. Through this, the Police Department will be able to provide various security arrangements in the city from a single place through traffic control and dial 112.

Radhakrishnan B, Administrator and Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Neha Jha, Chief Financial Officer, Smart City, BhanupriyaThakur, Company Secretary, Rajesh Dufare, General Manager, Infrastructure, Sheel Ghule, Head, e-Governance, Rahul Pandey, Head, Planning Department, Pranita Umredkar, Head, Department of Environment were also present. Later, Kumar inspected the ongoing development work of Nagpur Smart City at East Nagpur.

Around 49.42 km of road work is in progress under the ‘Tender Pig’ project in 1730 acres at Mauja Pardi, Punapur, Bharatwada and Bhandewadi by Smart City. This includes roads 30 metres, 24 metres, 18 metres, and 9 metres wide. Apart from this, work on 10 bridges, 4 water tanks, LED lights, drainage system, water supply etc.are also in progress. Construction work of flats has started in the Home Sweet Home project. There is a playground for children, a park, parking facilities, a playground and the building will be a green building. Also, for rehabilitation of project affected people at Mauja Punapur,a plot will be identified and an action plan will be prepared. Under the Smart City, a Biomining Project has been initiated for the scientific disposal of city waste.

