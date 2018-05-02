The Atmosphere restro on Amravati road raided , illicit liquor, hookah pots seized

Nagpur: The Atmosphere – Highway Hangout, an upscale restaurant located on Amravati road, Nagpur has been caught running illicit hookah den when Crime Branch sleuths swooped down the restro premises on Saturday. The hotel owner Raja Khan alias Mohammad Aslam Khan (43), a resident of Patel Nagar has been booked in this connection.The raid has only confirmed the illegal acitivities being reported from the Atmosphere for quite some time. The crime branch cops had received the tip off that The Atmosphere has been serving hookah and liquor illegally, to attract customers.

Sources informed that the cops also seized 40-50 hookah pots, large quantity of illicit liquor and other material collectively worth lakhs of rupees. However, the amount shown in police record was Rs 85,700.

The Atmosphere – hot bed of hookah, liquor

Sources informed that the rural police have full knowledge of such activities being run at The Atmopshere, however they had turned a blind eye towards the malpractice for the reasons best known to them. In order to lure customers, especially young crowd, the restro owner would make liquor and hookah available to them.

Strict security at entry gate

Sources informed that in order to avoid any police action, The Atmopshere premises has been fully secured at the entry gate. As the customer steps in, the bouncers at the entry seek full information from them to avoid any information leak. However the activities filtered through, leading the crime branch to swing into action.