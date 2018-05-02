Hooligans attack cops for action against DJ music at Bhosale Wada in Mahal

Nagpur: A gang of hooligans indulged in rioting and abused, heckled and pelted stones on cops who were taking action against playing of loud DJ music beyond time limit in Mahal area on Sunday night. All the accused have been booked and one of them has been arrested.

The trouble started when Police Sepoy Dinesh Bhagwat Gajbhiye and other staff of Kotwali Police Station were initiating action against loud DJ music being played at Bhosale Wada near Parag Bhosale’s house, Naik Road, Mahal around 11 pm on Sunday.

Enraged by the police action, the accused Sahil Bhosale (20-25 years), Himanshu Bhosale (20-25 years), both residents of Bhosale Wadsa, Nikhil Prakash Madavi (27), resident of Siraspeth Telipura, and their other accomplices, resorted to rioting. The accused abused, heckled and pelted stones and bricks on cops who were performing their duty. Some of the cops suffered injuries.

Kotwali PSI A S Tople, based on a complaint lodged in this regard, booked the accused Sahil Bhosale, Himanshu Bhosale, Nikhil Madavi and others under sections 353, 332, 294, 147, 149, 188 of the IPC read with Section 37/135 of Maharashtra Police Act. One of the accused Nikhil Madavi has been arrested. Further probe is underway.