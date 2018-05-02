The Achievers School teachers felicitated by IIHM (Pune)

It was a proud moment and another feather in the cap for the Achievers School Nagpur; Six teachers from their team, three from the Pre-School and three from the high school, were felicitated by the International Institute of Hotel Management (Pune)on the 17 th of September .

From the High School: Ms Deepali Pol,Ms Parakh Nankar and Ms Yogita Divecha were felicitated and from the Pre School: Ms Deepmala Bhatnagar, Ms Sonali Deshpande and Ms Vaishali Tiwari were felicitated. The Event was well conducted and organized by the institute via Zoom meeting on the 17th of September.

The IIHM hosts this award every year to felicitate the teachers of various schools, for their contribution in imparting knowledge and education. The Chief mentor Ms. Sapna Katiyar ,Director Academics & Principal Dr. Priyadarshini Deoghare and Preschool Centre Head Sharmila congratulated all the teachers who were felicitated.