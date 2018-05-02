Thank you, Jharkhand! Hemant Soren on poll win

Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) in Ranchi begins his victory lap with a vote of thanks to the people of Jharkhand for the mandate. “I want to thank Laluji, Soniaji, Rahulji and Priyankaji and all Congress leaders for all the support and for believing in me.” He said he will work for everyone and for the betterment of Jharkhand.

Soren is the consensus CM candidate for the alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das has already conceded defeat. “The BJP will accept the people’s mandate,” he said, as it became clear that the rival JMM-Congress alliance was comfortably past the majority mark of 41.

Raghubar Das had earlier said he was confident the BJP would pull through and win in the end. “I am hopeful that the result will be in our favour. I am waiting for final results,” he said later.