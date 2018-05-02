Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Dec 23rd, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Thank you, Jharkhand! Hemant Soren on poll win

Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) in Ranchi begins his victory lap with a vote of thanks to the people of Jharkhand for the mandate. “I want to thank Laluji, Soniaji, Rahulji and Priyankaji and all Congress leaders for all the support and for believing in me.” He said he will work for everyone and for the betterment of Jharkhand.

Soren is the consensus CM candidate for the alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das has already conceded defeat. “The BJP will accept the people’s mandate,” he said, as it became clear that the rival JMM-Congress alliance was comfortably past the majority mark of 41.

Raghubar Das had earlier said he was confident the BJP would pull through and win in the end. “I am hopeful that the result will be in our favour. I am waiting for final results,” he said later.

Happening Nagpur
Round Table India organises Christmas meet and greet event for poor kids
Round Table India organises Christmas meet and greet event for poor kids
Biggest New Year Bash set to rock Nagpurians
Biggest New Year Bash set to rock Nagpurians
Nagpur Crime News
Property dealer heckled, threatened by bar owner in MIDC
Property dealer heckled, threatened by bar owner in MIDC
Nagpur Underworld : Notorious goon Balya Mane booked for extortion
Nagpur Underworld : Notorious goon Balya Mane booked for extortion
Maharashtra News
नैसर्गिक विधी रोखून धरण्याची वेळ रेल्वे गार्डवर?
नैसर्गिक विधी रोखून धरण्याची वेळ रेल्वे गार्डवर?
अंबाझरी उद्यान व फुटाळा तलाव परिसरात स्वच्छ भारत अभियानाबाबत जनजागृती
अंबाझरी उद्यान व फुटाळा तलाव परिसरात स्वच्छ भारत अभियानाबाबत जनजागृती
Hindi News
BMC में घोटाले का छुपा रूस्तम कौन?
BMC में घोटाले का छुपा रूस्तम कौन?
गोंदिया-भंडारा जिले के समस्याओं पर डॉ. फुके ने मुख्यमंत्री का ध्यान केंद्रित किया
गोंदिया-भंडारा जिले के समस्याओं पर डॉ. फुके ने मुख्यमंत्री का ध्यान केंद्रित किया
Trending News
Thackeray Cabinet expansion likely on Dec 24, 36 ministers may take oath
Thackeray Cabinet expansion likely on Dec 24, 36 ministers may take oath
At pro-CAA rally, people gather in large number in Nagpur
At pro-CAA rally, people gather in large number in Nagpur
Featured News
Amruta Fadnavis ko gussa kyun aata hai?
Amruta Fadnavis ko gussa kyun aata hai?
Low Intensity Earthquake Hits Satara in Maharashtra
Low Intensity Earthquake Hits Satara in Maharashtra
Trending In Nagpur
Property dealer heckled, threatened by bar owner in MIDC
Property dealer heckled, threatened by bar owner in MIDC
Thackeray Cabinet expansion likely on Dec 24, 36 ministers may take oath
Thackeray Cabinet expansion likely on Dec 24, 36 ministers may take oath
Biggest New Year Bash set to rock Nagpurians
Biggest New Year Bash set to rock Nagpurians
At pro-CAA rally, people gather in large number in Nagpur
At pro-CAA rally, people gather in large number in Nagpur
Nagpur Underworld : Notorious goon Balya Mane booked for extortion
Nagpur Underworld : Notorious goon Balya Mane booked for extortion
‘Nagpur Resolution: A Holistic approach for empowering citizens’ adopted during regional conference organised by DARPG in Nagpur
‘Nagpur Resolution: A Holistic approach for empowering citizens’ adopted during regional conference organised by DARPG in Nagpur
नैसर्गिक विधी रोखून धरण्याची वेळ रेल्वे गार्डवर?
नैसर्गिक विधी रोखून धरण्याची वेळ रेल्वे गार्डवर?
एनआयटी लकी ड्रॉ : ५१ आवेदकों कों मिलेगी एनआयटी के फ्लॅट्स
एनआयटी लकी ड्रॉ : ५१ आवेदकों कों मिलेगी एनआयटी के फ्लॅट्स
तीन जनवरी से तीन दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय सिंधी सम्मेलन का आयोजन
तीन जनवरी से तीन दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय सिंधी सम्मेलन का आयोजन
वीडिओ: जो भी गलत कानून बनाएं वो रद्द करेंगे ही : पृथ्वीराज चौहान
वीडिओ: जो भी गलत कानून बनाएं वो रद्द करेंगे ही : पृथ्वीराज चौहान
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145