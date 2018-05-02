Property dealer heckled, threatened by bar owner in MIDC

Nagpur: A 31-year-old property dealer has accused a bar owner of doling out threats and manhandling him in MIDC area here on Sunday night.

The complainant Rajesh Idrapaal Kushwaha has also alleged that the accused that the owner of Aditya Bar, located under jurisdiction of MIDC police, along with his brother had threatened him with dire consequences using a sword and a mouser pistol.

Kushwaha told MIDC police that, he along with his friends had gone to Aditya Bar on Sunday night. However, as soon as they entered the bar premises, the accused owner Nilesh Singh reportedly started hurling abuses at him. Before Kushwaha could realize anything, Singh dialled his brother Montu who barged inside the bar along with 10-15 men. All the men reportedly scuffled Kushwaha out of the bar. Owner Nilesh and his brother Montu then took out a sword and a mouser pistol to threaten the complainant. However, after Kushwaha’s friends came to intervene into the matter, the untoward incident was averted.

Following the incident, Kushwaha approached MIDC police. The cops initially have registered a Non-cognisable (NC) offence in the matter and probing further.