Thackeray removes Kadam, Adsul, both join Shinde camp

In a day of fast political development in Shiv Sena, while former Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray on one hand removed one of the top leader and former Minister. Ramdas Kadam and former MP Anandrao Adsul, sooner the later they joined the Eknath Shinde camp and were duly appointed office bearers within hours, today.

In a major jolt to the Thackeray led Sena, senior leader and former Maharashtra Minister Ramdas Kadam resigned earlier in the day, claiming he was consistently “insulted” while Thackeray always remained busy during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

Thackeray is often facing this accusation from many party leaders and elected representatives. In an emotional letter, Kadam said he had begged Thackeray to not enter into a post-poll alliance with the NCP and the Congress in 2019 but his )Kadam) pleas fell on “deaf ears”. He said the alliance was a betrayal of the thoughts of Sena founder the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

In a related development. Thackeray sacked two leaders from Shiv Sena for anti-party activities Kadam, and Adsul. Kadam said he was appointed as Shiv Sena leader by the late Balasaheb Thackeray. However, I realised that there is no meaning to the post after his death, ” Kadam stated in his letter to Thackeray. “When you were forming a government with the NCP and Congress, I requested you with folded hands not to do so. (As) the late Balasaheb Thackeray always fought against Congress, it would be the betrayal with his thoughts.

Within hours, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde grabbed the opportunity and constituted a new executive committee thereby scrapping the previous one. He appointed former Minister Deepak Kesarkar who is well versed in English, Hindi and Marathi as the party spokesman and also named Kadam and Adsul as leaders and and seven others as deputy leaders.

…Joseph Rao- Senior Journalist

