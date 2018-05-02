Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Mar 28th, 2020
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Thackeray assures CMs who urged help for migrant workers amid COVID-19 lockdown

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured help to all the people who are fleeing to their native places amid nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic and requested them to stay where they are.

    Thackeray said chief ministers of other states had requested him to take care of people from their states.

    “We have seen people who were hiding in milk tankers while trying to go to their native states getting caught. Many CMs have requested me to take care of people from their states. We request people to stay at their place, we will take care of them,” Thackeray said.

    The development came after Maharashtra Police had earlier on Thursday found over 300 migrant workers holed up inside two container trucks meant for carrying essential commodities from Telangana to Rajasthan.

    Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to some of the chief ministers and asked them to look into the issue of the mass exodus of migrant workers from different parts of the country.

    Happening Nagpur
    ‘Niraamayaa Bhava!’ an initiative to Know about COVID-19 by City Author
    ‘Niraamayaa Bhava!’ an initiative to Know about COVID-19 by City Author
    Unsung Lockdown Warriors : NMC-OCW stay at work to provide safe drinking water
    Unsung Lockdown Warriors : NMC-OCW stay at work to provide safe drinking water
    Nagpur Crime News
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    तुम्ही हाक द्या, आम्ही सेवेत हजर राहू
    तुम्ही हाक द्या, आम्ही सेवेत हजर राहू
    रिझर्व्ह बँकेने कर्जवसुली स्थगितीसाठी ‘सल्ल्या’ऐवजी सर्व बँकांना व वित्तीय संस्थांना स्पष्ट निर्देश द्यावेत – अजित पवार
    रिझर्व्ह बँकेने कर्जवसुली स्थगितीसाठी ‘सल्ल्या’ऐवजी सर्व बँकांना व वित्तीय संस्थांना स्पष्ट निर्देश द्यावेत – अजित पवार
    Hindi News
    नागपूर में 1और कोरोना वायरस पॉजिटिव
    नागपूर में 1और कोरोना वायरस पॉजिटिव
    लॉकडाउन में SBI ग्राहकों को बड़ी राहत, 3 महीने तक नहीं देनी होगी लोन की EMI
    लॉकडाउन में SBI ग्राहकों को बड़ी राहत, 3 महीने तक नहीं देनी होगी लोन की EMI
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: One more tests positive, total 10 in city
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: One more tests positive, total 10 in city
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Four persons test positive, total 9 in city
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Four persons test positive, total 9 in city
    Featured News
    Thackeray assures CMs who urged help for migrant workers amid COVID-19 lockdown
    Thackeray assures CMs who urged help for migrant workers amid COVID-19 lockdown
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Trending In Nagpur
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: One more tests positive, total 10 in city
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: One more tests positive, total 10 in city
    तुम्ही हाक द्या, आम्ही सेवेत हजर राहू
    तुम्ही हाक द्या, आम्ही सेवेत हजर राहू
    आरबीआई द्वारा कर्जदारों के लिए सकारात्मक पहल
    आरबीआई द्वारा कर्जदारों के लिए सकारात्मक पहल
    मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांनी केली भाजी, दुध, किराणा, औषधीची घरपोच व्यवस्था
    मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांनी केली भाजी, दुध, किराणा, औषधीची घरपोच व्यवस्था
    कृषी क्षेत्रावर ओढवलेल्या संकटाबाबत शरद पवारांनी व्यक्त केली चिंता.
    कृषी क्षेत्रावर ओढवलेल्या संकटाबाबत शरद पवारांनी व्यक्त केली चिंता.
    कोरोना’चा प्रार्दुभाव रोखण्यासाठी दहाही झोनमध्ये निर्जंतुकीकरण फवारणी : आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    कोरोना’चा प्रार्दुभाव रोखण्यासाठी दहाही झोनमध्ये निर्जंतुकीकरण फवारणी : आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    नागपूर महानगरपालिकेने केली ‘कोव्हिड’-19 अँपची निर्मिती
    नागपूर महानगरपालिकेने केली ‘कोव्हिड’-19 अँपची निर्मिती
    हॉटेलमधील पदार्थ घरपोच, अंडी, कोंबडी, मटण मासेविक्रीला परवानगी
    हॉटेलमधील पदार्थ घरपोच, अंडी, कोंबडी, मटण मासेविक्रीला परवानगी
    NMC launches app to control Coronavirus
    NMC launches app to control Coronavirus
    गरीब व गरजू नागरिकांना जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंचे घरपोच वाटप -डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    गरीब व गरजू नागरिकांना जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंचे घरपोच वाटप -डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145