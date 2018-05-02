Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Feb 26th, 2020

    TGPCA held Parents Teachers Meet (PTM)

    Tulsiramji Gaikwad-Patil college of Architecture conducted Parents Teachers Meet (PTM) under the IQA cell in the college campus.

    Students along their parents attended the meet where parents got a chance to interact with the teachers about the progressive report of their wards and also with the parents of other students.

    Principal Prof. Vandana Khante welcomed and introduced the parents about the benefits of the upcoming activities and courses. Faculty of respective subject displayed progressive report to the parents.

    Parents also got the chance to give feedback about the college for the further progress. This meet made parents aware about the progress of their child and made healthy relation with faculty.

    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    3 goons kidnap youth, threaten to kill him over old enmity in Kotwali
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    पहिली ते दहावीपर्यंत मराठी भाषा विषय अनिवार्य करणार – शिक्षण मंत्री वर्षा गायकवाड
    सिमेंट रस्ता कार्यात दिरंगाई करणारा ठेकेदार काळ्या यादीत
    मनोरोगियों के प्रति हमारी सोच बदलनी होगी-विधायक चौरे
    पहले ही राउंड में आरटीई की प्रक्रिया समाप्त करना नियमो का उल्लंघन :आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    Govt announces shutting down of Maharashtra International Education Board
    Over 50,000 travellers screened at Mumbai airport for coronavirus symptoms
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces First List of Crop Loan Waiver, Over 15,000 Farmers Benefited
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    TGPCA held Parents Teachers Meet (PTM)
    Mundhe puts JP Enterprises in black list for poor work
    सिमेंट रस्ता कार्यात दिरंगाई करणारा ठेकेदार काळ्या यादीत
    Kamptee man gets 1-year jail in molestation case
    Two aged women robbed of gold chains at Lord Shiva Temple in Lakadganj
    पहले ही राउंड में आरटीई की प्रक्रिया समाप्त करना नियमो का उल्लंघन :आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    3 goons kidnap youth, threaten to kill him over old enmity in Kotwali
    Video: Vidarbha cricketer, Saloni Allot, recalls her scuffle with burglar at dead of night
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    Matribhasha Diwas celebrated at PDIMTR in Nagpur
