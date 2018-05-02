TGPCA held Parents Teachers Meet (PTM)

Tulsiramji Gaikwad-Patil college of Architecture conducted Parents Teachers Meet (PTM) under the IQA cell in the college campus.

Students along their parents attended the meet where parents got a chance to interact with the teachers about the progressive report of their wards and also with the parents of other students.

Principal Prof. Vandana Khante welcomed and introduced the parents about the benefits of the upcoming activities and courses. Faculty of respective subject displayed progressive report to the parents.

Parents also got the chance to give feedback about the college for the further progress. This meet made parents aware about the progress of their child and made healthy relation with faculty.