Terrorist who shot J-K teacher Rajni Bala killed

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Friday termed the Kulgam encounter an “important one” as the terrorists involved in the killing of school teacher Rajni Bala was neutralised in the operation.

“The Kulgam encounter is an important one, as the terrorists were involved in the killing of school teacher Rajni Bala on May 31 (in Gopalpora area of Kulgam). We were tracking the terrorist since then… Yesterday, two other terrorists were killed,” said Vijay Kumar.

Bala was killed by terrorists in the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam district of Kashmir on May 31.

“The common part about the Anantnag and Kulgam encounters held yesterday was that the victims were women; one a political activist and the other a teacher. Security forces neutralized the terrorists involved. Search for third terrorist underway in Kulgam,” added IGP Kashmir.

Three terrorists affiliated with the terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), including one involved in the killing of a teacher last month, were neutralised in twin anti-terrorist operations in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said police.

“Two terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terror outfit were killed in the Anantnag encounter… one of them, Junaid Bhat had been active since June 2018,” said Kumar.

The other killed terrorist has been identified as Basit Bhat of the HM terror outfit.

