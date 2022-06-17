Agnipath protests: 1 dead, 13 injured in T’gana

Advertisement

One person has died and over 13 have been injured in Telangana’s Secunderabad as violent protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.

“1 dead among 13 people who were brought to the hospital. Among the injured, 1 person in critical condition, he received a chest injury. We are examining the remaining,” Raja Rao, Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital, on protest over the Agnipath scheme.

Telangana police resorted to aerial firing to disperse the angry crowd at the Secunderabad railway station as protests escalated into large-scale violence and arson.

Protestors are demonstrating on railway tracks and have halted all train movement for the last three hours. Security forces are outnumbered as the railway station has been overrun by angry youth, who have already set three trains on fire.

The railways are diverting trains so that they don’t go through the Secunderabad station. The disruption began at 9 am when over 350 protestors took over the railway station.

