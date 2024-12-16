Tension in Hingoli town over message on Islam, SDPO hurt

Advertisement













Sixteen persons were arrested in Hingoli in Maharashtra for allegedly pelting stones at the residence of a businessman over an “objectionable” Whatsapp message on Islam, a police official said on Monday.

Those injured in the stone pelting on Sunday evening in Mondha included Vasmat sub-divisional police officer Rajkumar Kendre (54), he said.

“A mob of 50 persons hurled stones at a shop and were moving towards the residence of businessman Kailash Kabra to vandalise it. Kabra allegedly forwarded an objectionable Whatsapp message about Islam. Kendre sustained injuries when he and his team tried to stop the stone pelting. Additional force was sent to the site and police carried out a cane charge,” the official said.

Eight persons were held from the spot, while another eight were apprehended following a search operations in the vicinity, he added.

They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to murder, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty and other offences on a complaint given at Vasmat police station by Kendre, the official said.