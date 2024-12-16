Discontent Brews in Mahayuti: Leaders Feel Sidelined After Cabinet Expansion

Advertisement













Nagpur: Barely 11 days into the formation of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, rumblings of discontent have emerged among senior leaders of the ruling alliance. The cabinet expansion, held in Nagpur amid the ongoing winter session of the state legislature, has left several heavyweight politicians feeling sidelined.

Prominent figures like NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and BJP stalwart Sudhir Mungantiwar, alongside a handful of Shiv Sena legislators, have openly voiced their disappointment over being excluded from the newly formed cabinet.

Advertisement

Today's Rate Mon 16 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,900/- Gold 22 KT 71,500/- Silver / Kg 89,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Bhujbal: “A Gift for My Stance on Quota Issue”

Chhagan Bhujbal, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a key figure in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) movement, expressed his displeasure, linking his exclusion to his opposition to quota activist Manoj Jarange’s demand for including Marathas in the OBC category.

“The denial of a cabinet berth feels like a ‘gift’ for my firm stance against including Marathas in the OBC quota,” Bhujbal remarked. Known for his strong stance on social justice, Bhujbal has often been at odds with Jarange, whose agitation for Maratha reservations has gained traction in recent months.

Bhujbal, who previously held the food and civil supplies portfolio, hinted at a sense of alienation within the alliance. “I will consult my constituents in Nashik and decide my next steps,” he said, leaving Nagpur for his home district shortly after the legislative session was adjourned.

Mungantiwar: From Inclusion to Exclusion

BJP leader and former forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar also expressed disappointment, albeit more subtly. He revealed that his name had initially been included on the list of ministers slated to take the oath but was removed at the last moment.

“While I am not upset, I will continue to work for my constituency and raise welfare issues in the assembly,” Mungantiwar stated, maintaining a stoic demeanor. Later, he met with Union minister Nitin Gadkari for a closed-door discussion lasting nearly two hours, sparking speculation about potential realignments within the BJP.

Shiv Sena Faces Internal Turmoil

The Shiv Sena, a critical ally in the Mahayuti coalition, is also grappling with internal dissatisfaction. Leaders like Vijay Shivtare openly criticized the cabinet expansion process, stating, “Even if offered a ministerial post after two-and-a-half years, I will not accept it.”

Adding to the dissent, Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar from Bhandara resigned from his party posts, including deputy leader and coordinator for eastern Vidarbha, citing frustration over being overlooked.

Cabinet Expansion: The Numbers and Fallout

The cabinet, expanded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur, saw the induction of 39 new members—19 from the BJP, 11 from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and 9 from Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction. Despite the apparent attempt to balance representation among the alliance partners, the expansion has left many leaders disgruntled.

A Test for Mahayuti’s Stability

The discontent brewing within the Mahayuti government poses a significant challenge for its long-term stability. With senior leaders feeling marginalized and party cadres expressing dissatisfaction, the coalition will need to address these concerns swiftly to prevent further fractures.

As Bhujbal, Mungantiwar, and others weigh their next moves, the spotlight remains on the leadership of Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde to navigate these turbulent waters. Whether the alliance can emerge stronger or face deeper rifts remains to be seen.