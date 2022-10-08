Tension during removal of encroachment in Jayatala area

Nagpur: Tension has risen over the removal of huts erected on reserved land in Jayatala in Nagpur. As soon as the anti-encroachment team of the NMC started action, the citizens started protesting. These huts (Encroachment) were erected on land reserved for 24 meter wide roads near Renuka Housing Cooperative. Citizens surrounded the team that came to remove these huts. Even after that, the administration took action and removed 19 huts.

Shiv Mandir was built illegally at this place, along with a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar was also erected. There was also strong opposition to the removal of this temple and statue. Even after that, the team took action. Ashok Patil, Assistant Commissioner Kiran Bagde, Anand Lamsonge, Enforcement Inspector Sanjay Kamble and the team took this action.

Advertisement

2 months before the court order

Mukesh Taiwade, a partner of M/s Mukesh Infrastructure, filed a petition in the High Court to remove this slum. On August 17, the court passed an order on this petition which lasted for three years. In it, instructions were given to remove the illegal construction. There was a little delay in the operation as the police force was not available due to festivals and celebrations. As soon as the team was received, action was taken on Friday. On September 1, 2022, the zone issued a notice to the slum dwellers and directed them to vacate the premises within 15 days. After it was ignored, the encroachment holders had asked for time back. However, the team refused and took action.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement