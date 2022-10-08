Maahi Ve….Pre Karwachauth Bash organised by S4 held

S4 as the name suggest Sapna motwani, Saumya dulhani, Sapna kungwani and Sakshi tharwani

akshi tharwani are those sparkling divas who came up with this idea of organising events and giving the nagpurians full on paisa vasool entertainment and very soon became not only the talk of the town but also the towns near by

What pushed them to start with this is actually interesting, the idea striked them when they went to attend a Halloween themed party organized on a small scale n so they paid Rs/-1000 per kid n in revert received nothing value for money N here on began the journey for these s4 girls who thought for gifting the city something that will surely be value for money

And here they proved themselves with their 3rd event Maahi Ve…. which was the super hit n broke the records by gathering more than 600 gorgeous ladies who dispersed their jalwa n astonishied not only us but the whole nagpur

All Pic By Rajesh Bansod

