Temporary Ban on Drone Use in Nagpur Following Security Concerns

Nagpur – In a significant move aimed at strengthening security, the Nagpur Police Commissioner has issued a temporary ban on flying drones across the city. The order, issued by Police Commissioner Ravinder Singhal, will remain in effect for 17 days.

The decision comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a successful counter-terrorism initiative by Indian authorities. The ban is seen as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential misuse of drones, especially in sensitive areas such as the RSS headquarters and Deekshabhoomi, which are located in Nagpur.

According to the police, there is a risk that anti-social elements might attempt to create disturbances using drones. The temporary restriction aims to eliminate such threats and maintain public safety.

The backdrop to this decision includes reports of attempted drone intrusions from Pakistan, which were effectively countered during Operation Sindoor. Authorities are keen to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in Nagpur.

The ban has been enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Commissioner Singhal has warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the order.

