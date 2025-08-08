Tekdi Road War Memorial in Nagpur to Honour Bravehearts of India’s Five Major Wars

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) proposal to build a grand war memorial on Tekdi Road, honouring the courage and sacrifice of India’s soldiers, has received administrative approval. The memorial, to be constructed on land provided free of cost by the Defence Department, will depict the valour of heroes from five major post-independence wars – the 1962 Indo-China War, the 1965 Indo-Pak War, the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War,Five wars. 1948 India Pakistan war and the 1999 Kargil War.

The initiative has been spearheaded by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, with the aim of inspiring patriotism among the youth and future generations. The project’s design will be undertaken by local NGO Nagpur 2025, whose chief architect, Kumari Soumya Pandey, has offered her services free of charge.

Following official correspondence between Dr. Chaudhari and Major General S.K. Vidyarthi of the Defence Department, 29,000 sq ft of prime land has been sanctioned for the project. The Defence Department has also issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the NMC for the memorial’s construction.

₹10 Crore Project Funding

The NMC has committed ₹10 crore for the development of the Tekdi Road War Memorial. Dr. Chaudhari has stressed that the design must preserve public sentiment, avoid any elements that could hurt community feelings, and ensure the memorial remains a space of respect and learning. Two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed – one between the NMC and the Defence Department for the land, and another between the NMC and Nagpur 2025 for the memorial’s design work.

Inspiration for the Future

India’s history since independence includes four major wars, where countless soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, and many others displayed extraordinary bravery. The Tekdi Road War Memorial will narrate these heroic tales through thoughtful design and accessible displays, ensuring that visitors – especially children and young people – can learn about and draw inspiration from the courage of India’s armed forces.