Tekdi Flyover demolition deferred, work to start on July 20, now

Nagpur: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has postponed the start of demolishing the Tekdi Road Flyover for a day as some technicalities remain to be completed. Now as per information, the demolition work starting from Manas Square end will start from Thursday as the Traffic Control Branch pointed out that a notification about closure of road is necessary.

Though authorities of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) completed the process of getting the shops below the flyover vacated, they failed to coordinate with the Traffic Control Branch of Nagpur city police. Since the flyover would need to be closed to enable demolition, a notification is necessary to be issued so that citizens can take note and avoid the road. So on Tuesday, the contractor along with officials of MMRCL reached the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Control Branch, and held discussions with DCP Chetna Tidke.

The traffic cops discussed the issue of regulating the traffic and during discussion, they pointed out that public notification is necessary before closure of any road. As per talks now, the Traffic Control Branch will issue the notification about closure of flyover from Jaistambh Square to Manas Square on Wednesday. The contractor entrusted with the task of demolition will thereafter place boards about diversion and place barricades at different places during the night time and also position vehicles and machines on the fly-over. The demolition work therefore will start on Thursday morning onwards.

The MMRCL and NMC have discussed the matter threadbare and demolition work will start from Manas Square end ramp and continue till 60 shops in the first phase. At present, there are no plans to close the service road adjoining the flyover as at present only the super structure and sub-structure is to be removed from the spot.

In the second phase, demolition from shop no 60 till Jaistambh Square is going to be taken up and that time the traffic on the road would need to be regulated. So in the first few days, entry and exit from Nagpur Railway Station’s west end should not be a problem. Similarly, devotees wishing to visit Tekdi Ganesh Temple will have to come from Jaistambh end and exit as usual from Manas Square side. Also entry to the railway station from Jaistambh Square end is not problematic or travellers can choose the Santra Market end.

NMC seizes goods from 2 shops

Officials from the Market Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) have seized the goods stored in shop No. 52 and shop No. 120 under Tekdi Road Flyover. The shops are registered in the name of Suresh Surana and Bharti Rajesh Lakhani respectively and as they did not vacate the premises within stipulated time, the locks were broken and material seized. The action was taken under Section 81-B(3) of Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. The shopkeepers should contact the NMC within 14 days and get seized goods released or the same will be confiscated and later auctioned, said a release issued by NMC.

