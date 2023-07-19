8-foot snake enters Nagpur’s Regional Mental Hospital

Nagpur: After a cobra snake was found eight days ago in the Superspeciality Hospital of GMCH, now an eight-foot long snake was also found in the Regional Mental Hospital in Nagpur. Due to this fear has spread among officers and employees. This incident has raised questions about the safety of patients.

According to media report, at the Regional Mental Hospital, this is the second case of snake found in a week. In the first incident, baby snakes were found here. On Tuesday, an 8 feet long snake came out. For more than half an hour, the snake was in the premises of the hospital. Seeing this snake, the employees and officers got panicked.

Sarpamitra was immediately informed. The Sarpamitra came to the hospital and caught the snake and released it to a safe place. There are about 535 patients in the Mental Hospital. Interestingly, in many wards, psychiatric patients sit down, play with gestures.

Luckily, the snake was found In the afternoon. However, there is a fear of danger if the snake enter the hospital premises at night. There is a thick forest in the premises of the Regional Mental Hospital. There are big trees. Because of this, reptiles are seen here. Medical Superintendent Dr. Srikanth Korde informed that the administration has taken measures to prevent snakes from entering the ward of the hospital.

