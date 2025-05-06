Tehsil Police Arrest Employee for Stealing Gold Worth ₹5.3 Lakh in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a swift and well-coordinated operation, Tehsil Police arrested a man who stole a gold biscuit worth approximately ₹5,30,200 from his employer’s shop located on New Itwari Road.

The complaint was lodged by Sadashiv Suryawanshi (55), a resident of Laban Tanda, Sakkardara, and the owner of Suryawanshi Refinery, situated near Sai Baba Bakery. According to the complaint, on April 4 around 3:15 pm, Suryawanshi’s son briefly left the shop for lunch. During this time, an employee named Sachin allegedly stole a gold biscuit from the counter and fled the scene.

Gold Rate 06 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,000/- Gold 22 KT 90,200/- Silver/Kg 96,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

CCTV footage reviewed by police confirmed Sachin’s involvement in the theft.

Following leads, investigators traced the suspects to Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur and detained two individuals — Vaibhav Bhauso Malgave (30) and Jagannath Prakash Javeer (46). Upon interrogation, the duo confessed to the theft and disclosed that the stolen gold had been handed over to their accomplices: Chetan Prakash Javeer from Sangli and Prashant Mulik from Satara.

Police successfully recovered the stolen gold biscuit and have arrested all the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Preliminary findings reveal the gang operated across states using a modus operandi of gaining employment in jewellery shops and fleeing with valuables shortly after.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner Nisar Tamboli, and other senior officers. The core investigation team included PI Shubhangi Deshmukh, PI Sandeep Bua, and others.

Authorities urge jewellery shop owners to verify employee backgrounds thoroughly and report any suspicious activity to local police.

Advertisement