Dhantoli Police Recover 3 Stolen Activa Scooters, Arrest 26-Year-Old Thief

Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, Dhantoli Police arrested a 26-year-old man involved in multiple two-wheeler thefts and recovered three stolen Honda Activa scooters valued at approximately ₹80,000.

The investigation was launched after a complaint by Mangesh Rajurkar (38), a resident of Shatabdi Chowk. Rajurkar reported that his Honda Activa scooter (MH 32 Z 7429), worth ₹25,000, was stolen from the parking area near his office at Indraprastha Building. A case was promptly registered under Section 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Utilizing technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, police traced the accused to Niraj Prabhakar Uike of Changdev Nagar, Khamla. Upon interrogation, Uike confessed to the theft and further admitted to stealing two more Activa scooters within Dhantoli Police Station limits.

All three stolen scooters were successfully recovered. Police estimate the total value of the recovered vehicles at ₹80,000. Investigations are ongoing to determine if Uike is linked to additional vehicle thefts in the city or elsewhere.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint CP Nisar Tamboli, Additional CP (North Region) Pramod Shewale, DCP Rahul Madane, and ACP (Sitabuldi Division) Sudhir Nandanwar. The core investigation team was led by PI Anamika Mirzapure, with support from officers Subhash Vasade, Yogesh Chambhare, Amol Lonkar, Manoj Sonawane, Manik Dahfale, Bhuvaneshwar Mohod, and Rishabh Nishitkar.

Police have urged citizens to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity related to vehicle theft.

