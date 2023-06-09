Tehsil cops bust gang involved in theft of manhole covers, two-wheelers

Nagpur: Tehsil Police have busted a gang involved in stealing manhole covers and two-wheelers by arresting eight of its members. Cops recovered stolen manhole covers, five mopeds, a Maxi cab and cell phones worth Rs 4.48 lakh from their possession. With their arrests, police detected four theft cases.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Kailash Gaur (21), Mukesh Babulal Arkhel (20), Lucky Shambhu Chakradhar (19), Aakash Hiralal Aadle (23), Jai Ramesh Patil (19), all residents of Naik Talao, Pachpaoli, Ragul Ashok Banshkar (27), a native of Acharya Vinod Bhave Ward, Jabalpur (MP), Mukhtar Ahmed Abdul Jabbar Umar (53), a resident of Plot No 993, Mehboob Nagar, Tipu Sultan Chowk, and Mohammad Shahid Mohammad Ramzani (53), a resident of Itabhatti Chowk, Yashodhara Nagar.

Rahul Bhaiyyaji Rokade, Junior Engineer, Gandhibag Zone No 6, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, had lodged a complaint about the theft of manholes. During custodial interrogation of accused Gaur, Arkhel, Chakradhar, Aadle, Banshkar and Patil, they confessed to stealing manhole covers and selling them to scrap dealers Jabbar and Ramzani. The accused had also stolen five two-wheelers.

The arrests were made by Senior PI Vinod Patil, PI Vinayak Golge, API Shashikant Musale and others under the supervision of DCP (Zone-III) Gorakh Bhamre and ACP Sanjay Surve.

