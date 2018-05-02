Teenager kills man with scissor, held

Nagpur: A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed a man with a pair of scissors while trying to rob him in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred late Saturday evening, they said.

“The victim, Sohankumar Vijay Prasad (25), a resident of Gajanan Nagar, was going from Priayadarshani Polytechnic College Road around 7 pm. At that time, the boy attempted to rob him by threatening him with a pair of scissors,” an official said.

“When the victim tried to resist, the boy stabbed him in the neck with that scissor. The man collapsed to the ground and was rushed to a hospital, where he breathed his last,” he added.

Sohankumar worked at a restaurant, the official said, adding that acting on a tip-off, police caught the teenager from his home and an offence under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered against him.