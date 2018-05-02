Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Sep 13th, 2020

    Teenager kills man with scissor, held

    Nagpur: A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed a man with a pair of scissors while trying to rob him in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

    The incident occurred late Saturday evening, they said.

    “The victim, Sohankumar Vijay Prasad (25), a resident of Gajanan Nagar, was going from Priayadarshani Polytechnic College Road around 7 pm. At that time, the boy attempted to rob him by threatening him with a pair of scissors,” an official said.

    “When the victim tried to resist, the boy stabbed him in the neck with that scissor. The man collapsed to the ground and was rushed to a hospital, where he breathed his last,” he added.

    Sohankumar worked at a restaurant, the official said, adding that acting on a tip-off, police caught the teenager from his home and an offence under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered against him.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Teenager kills man with scissor, held
    Teenager kills man with scissor, held
    मास्क नहीं पहनने पर लगेगा 500 रुपए जुर्माना
    मास्क नहीं पहनने पर लगेगा 500 रुपए जुर्माना
    स्वर्गीय अनिल कुमार स्मृती पुरस्कार हा पत्रकारितेतील सातत्य आणि समर्पणाची नोंद – पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    स्वर्गीय अनिल कुमार स्मृती पुरस्कार हा पत्रकारितेतील सातत्य आणि समर्पणाची नोंद – पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    Nagpur : Covid spread in top gear with highest 2343 cases in a day, 45 die
    Nagpur : Covid spread in top gear with highest 2343 cases in a day, 45 die
    In Pic: Students appear for NEET in Nagpur amid pandemic
    In Pic: Students appear for NEET in Nagpur amid pandemic
    In Pic: Is this is how, will beat Corona?
    In Pic: Is this is how, will beat Corona?
    Plasto ‘ कंपनी में कामगार की दर्दनाक मौत, मजदूरों में फैला आक्रोश
    Plasto ‘ कंपनी में कामगार की दर्दनाक मौत, मजदूरों में फैला आक्रोश
    Restaurant worker murdered in MIDC
    Restaurant worker murdered in MIDC
    3 booked for breaking into house, demanding extortion in Ambazari
    3 booked for breaking into house, demanding extortion in Ambazari
    Plasto factory worker gets struck in machine, dies
    Plasto factory worker gets struck in machine, dies
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145