Teenager attempts to murder boy in Kotwali

Nagpur: In a bizarre incident, a teenage boy attempted murder a 19-year old boy in Kotwali police jurisdiction here on Tuesday night. The motive behind the murderous assault could not be ascertained immediately.

The complainant, Nikhil Shailendra Chacharkar (18), resident of Bhuteshwar Nagar, Gangabai Ghat Road, told police that he along with his friend Kartik Vasantrao Navmurti (19), resident of Nandaji Nagar, were returning home from a friend’s house around 8 pm on Tuesday. Midway near Gondpura, their bike slipped and both fell on road.

Nikhil was checking injury to his leg while Kartik was inspecting damage to the bike. At the same time, the accused Aniket Ramesh Padole (19), resident of Nandaji Nagar, came from behind and stabbed Kartik on his neck with a knife with the intention to kill him. However, the motive behind the accused Aniket attacking Kartik murderously could not be ascertained immediately.

Kotwali PSI Kharsan has registered a case under Section 307 of the IPC read with Section 4/25 of Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act. No arrest has reportedly been made in this connection.