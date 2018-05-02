Income Tax raids at seven places in Nagpur

100 officials swoop on businessmen and traders at various locations in city

Nagpur: Teams of Income Tax Department on Thursday carried raids at seven places across the city and searched lockers and also seized incriminating documents in connection with business deals.

According to Income Tax Department sources, teams comprising around 100 officers swooped on businessmen and traders at various locations including Itwari, Butibori, Pratap Nagar and at other places. Some residences were also searched. Lockers were searched and incriminating documents in connection with properties were seized. According to sources, huge cash was also seized in the raids. A Butibori-based company also came under the scanner of Income Tax sleuths.

In Parvarpura locality of Itwari, some traders dealing with supari business were also raided. A trader imports supari (betel nut) from Hyderabad and also reportedly runs a factory of kharra panni which is banned in Maharashtra. The banned gutkha and scented tobacco, imported from Madhya Pradesh, are also sold in Nagpur market in massive scale. The banned stuff is also supplied at many places across the state. A number of Itwari traders are linked to the clandestine business, sources stated.

The raiding Income Tax officials were accompanied by a posse of policemen to prevent any untoward incident.

Details are awaited.