Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    Income Tax raids at seven places in Nagpur

    100 officials swoop on businessmen and traders at various locations in city

    Nagpur: Teams of Income Tax Department on Thursday carried raids at seven places across the city and searched lockers and also seized incriminating documents in connection with business deals.

    According to Income Tax Department sources, teams comprising around 100 officers swooped on businessmen and traders at various locations including Itwari, Butibori, Pratap Nagar and at other places. Some residences were also searched. Lockers were searched and incriminating documents in connection with properties were seized. According to sources, huge cash was also seized in the raids. A Butibori-based company also came under the scanner of Income Tax sleuths.

    In Parvarpura locality of Itwari, some traders dealing with supari business were also raided. A trader imports supari (betel nut) from Hyderabad and also reportedly runs a factory of kharra panni which is banned in Maharashtra. The banned gutkha and scented tobacco, imported from Madhya Pradesh, are also sold in Nagpur market in massive scale. The banned stuff is also supplied at many places across the state. A number of Itwari traders are linked to the clandestine business, sources stated.

    The raiding Income Tax officials were accompanied by a posse of policemen to prevent any untoward incident.

    Details are awaited.

    Happening Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    A chilly evening on an open terrace with a delightful sunset.
    A chilly evening on an open terrace with a delightful sunset.
    Nagpur Crime News
    Teenager attempts to murder boy in Kotwali
    Teenager attempts to murder boy in Kotwali
    Man murders wife suspecting her character in Wadi, arrested
    Man murders wife suspecting her character in Wadi, arrested
    Maharashtra News
    सक्करदरा जलकुंभ १ ची स्वच्छता १७ जानेवारी रोजी, सक्करदरा-२ जलकुंभ १८ जानेवारी रोजी
    सक्करदरा जलकुंभ १ ची स्वच्छता १७ जानेवारी रोजी, सक्करदरा-२ जलकुंभ १८ जानेवारी रोजी
    मकरसंक्रांती : पतंग उडाली आकाशी, नागपुरात ‘ओ काट’
    मकरसंक्रांती : पतंग उडाली आकाशी, नागपुरात ‘ओ काट’
    Hindi News
    सैतवाल जैन समाज को सुविधा से वंचित रखने का षडयंत्र- राजेन्द्र नखाते
    सैतवाल जैन समाज को सुविधा से वंचित रखने का षडयंत्र- राजेन्द्र नखाते
    कोल इंडिया को और मज़बूत करेगी भारत सरकार : श्री प्रल्हाद जोशी
    कोल इंडिया को और मज़बूत करेगी भारत सरकार : श्री प्रल्हाद जोशी
    Trending News
    Income Tax raids at seven places in Nagpur
    Income Tax raids at seven places in Nagpur
    RTI shocker: 68,42,736 trees cut in Maharashtra in 5 years
    RTI shocker: 68,42,736 trees cut in Maharashtra in 5 years
    Featured News
    State Govt undertakes minor IAS reshuffle
    State Govt undertakes minor IAS reshuffle
    Cricket’s super fan Charulata Patel dies
    Cricket’s super fan Charulata Patel dies
    Trending In Nagpur
    सक्करदरा जलकुंभ १ ची स्वच्छता १७ जानेवारी रोजी, सक्करदरा-२ जलकुंभ १८ जानेवारी रोजी
    सक्करदरा जलकुंभ १ ची स्वच्छता १७ जानेवारी रोजी, सक्करदरा-२ जलकुंभ १८ जानेवारी रोजी
    मकरसंक्रांती : पतंग उडाली आकाशी, नागपुरात ‘ओ काट’
    मकरसंक्रांती : पतंग उडाली आकाशी, नागपुरात ‘ओ काट’
    सरकारकडे बजेट नसल्याने मीडिया अस्वस्थ
    सरकारकडे बजेट नसल्याने मीडिया अस्वस्थ
    सैतवाल जैन समाज को सुविधा से वंचित रखने का षडयंत्र- राजेन्द्र नखाते
    सैतवाल जैन समाज को सुविधा से वंचित रखने का षडयंत्र- राजेन्द्र नखाते
    State Govt undertakes minor IAS reshuffle
    State Govt undertakes minor IAS reshuffle
    Nagpur police asked to implement ‘Home Drop’ scheme on permanent basis
    Nagpur police asked to implement ‘Home Drop’ scheme on permanent basis
    कोल इंडिया को और मज़बूत करेगी भारत सरकार : श्री प्रल्हाद जोशी
    कोल इंडिया को और मज़बूत करेगी भारत सरकार : श्री प्रल्हाद जोशी
    Late Bhanutai Gadkari inter-school Yogasan Competition in city on Jan 18
    Late Bhanutai Gadkari inter-school Yogasan Competition in city on Jan 18
    Inauguration of Induction Training of 73rd Batch of IRS at NADT on Jan 18
    Inauguration of Induction Training of 73rd Batch of IRS at NADT on Jan 18
    खासदार क्रीड़ा महोत्सव 2020: नागपुर एकडेमी और किंग्स एलेवेन ने फाइनल में जगह बनाई
    खासदार क्रीड़ा महोत्सव 2020: नागपुर एकडेमी और किंग्स एलेवेन ने फाइनल में जगह बनाई
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145