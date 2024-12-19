Teenage girl ends life as parents oppose marriage with boyfriend near Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: A teenage girl committed suicide by pouring tarpin oil on herself after her parents opposed her marriage with her boyfriend. The incident occurred under the limits of Kondhali Police Station near Nagpur.

The deceased has been identified as Khushi (16). She was studying in class 11 (Commerce branch) at Adarsh Junior College, 8th Mile near Nagpur.

According to police, Khushi was in a romantic relationship with Sahil Kudmate, a 24-year old man from Khadgaon, Wadi. Sahil had given her a mobile phone, which she kept hidden from her parents. They used the phone to stay in touch. A few days ago, Khushi’s relatives discovered the phone. They found a photo of Khushi and Sahil on the phone. They informed Khushi’s parents, who tried to persuade her to end the relationship. However, Khushi insisted on marriage with Sahil.

When she threatened to harm herself if the marriage did not happen, her parents took her to the Kondhali police station. When police spoke to Khushi, she told them that she would only marry Sahil. The police spoke with her and then sent her home. Later that day, Khushi’s parents left her with her aunt and returned to the police station. Khushi sent her aunt away and then set herself on fire by pouring tarpine oil on herself. She died from the burns.

Neighbours noticed smoke coming from the house and broke down the back door to get inside. They found Khushi dead inside. A neighbour alerted Kondhali police. Police officers and Khushi’sparents arrived at the house. They were deeply saddened after learning about Khushi’s death. Police sent Khushi’s body to the hospital for post-mortem.