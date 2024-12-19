Oppn uproar in Council as Dy CM Shinde targets Uddhav sarcastically

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Legislative Council witnessed uproar on Thursday as opposition MLC Anil Parab objected to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s reply on the Governor’s speech, saying Shinde was using the floor of the House for political remarks.

Shinde, without taking any names, kept on making sarcastic swipes at Uddhav Thackeray. While Thackeray is also an MLC, he was not present in the House today.

These sarcastic comments by Shinde on Uddhav finally seemed to have gotten to Shiv Sena UBT legislators, leading to Parab taking objection. Parab said, “The Deputy CM is supposed to speak on the Governor’s address. Reply to that topic, but he’s not doing that.”

Shinde established who he was targeting in his speech by mentioning Uddhav’s “courtesy meet” with CM Devendra Fadnavis in Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday.

Shinde said, “People who were criticising using the harshest words during the poll campaign then took a bouquet and met someone.” The photo of Uddhav offering a bouquet to Fadnavis went viral on social media, leading to political speculations as well.

Shinde took on Uddhav again, saying, “It was said “tu raahseel nahi tar mi raahnar” (either I’ll be left standing or you). This statement was made by Uddhav during a public rally in reference to Fadnavis.

“The way some people change colours will put a chameleon to shame,” said Shinde.

He added, “Some people said Rs 1500 per month for Ladki Nahin is too less. What happens in Rs 1500 nowadays, they asked. The problem is, people born with a silver spoon will never know the value of Rs 1500.”

And then, taking his comments a bit further, Shinde said, “Some people get the throne as part of legacy, not brains.”

When the opposition tried to rile up Shinde by saying that the CM chair was snatched away from him, Shinde said “In 2022, Fadnavis was Dy CM and I was CM. Now it’s my turn to return the favour. I said to Fadnavis, “you become CM and I’ll be your deputy.”