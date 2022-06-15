Teenage girl dies in road mishap in Dhantoli

Advertisement

Nagpur: Life of a teenage girl was snuffed out in a road mishap in Dhantoli Police Station area on Monday.

The deceased, Ayushi Mangesh Kulkarni (17), was a resident of K-Square Apartments, Narendra Nagar. On Monday around 1.30 pm, Ayushi was returning home with her friend after taking photographs on a Honda Activa (MH49/BG-1743). Midway near Hindustan Colony, the vehicle skidded off the road injuring Ayushi seriously. She was rushed to Neuron Hospital, Dhantoli, where she succumbed to her injuries at around 5.30 pm.

On the basis of the information given by Jyotsna Sanjeev Bapat (57), Dhantoli Police registered an accidental death case and probing the matter further.

